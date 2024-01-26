UGA protesters not deterred by morning arrests

Students and others protesting Israel’s war in Gaza gathered again at the University of Georgia’s campus on Monday afternoon, hours after campus police broke up an earlier protest and arrested several demonstrators for trespassing.

About 30 protesters met at The Arch, the storied entrance on the northern end of the campus, around 3 p.m., some of them chanting “Free free Palestine, long live Palestine.” They then marched to the Old College lawn, the site of the morning protest.

Within a couple hours, their numbers had swelled to perhaps 100 people. A handful of police officers monitored the renewed demonstration but hadn’t intervened as of early evening.