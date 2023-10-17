TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another chilly morning but warmer afternoon

15 minutes ago
Grab that jacket again because it’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta.

“That (northern) wind continues to blow in some of the coolest air we’ve felt in about five or six months,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Tuesday is starting off with temperatures in the 40s, and some of you may have even had the heater cut on overnight for the first time in a while.

It’ll stay cool throughout the day, Monahan said, but it should be warmer than yesterday. Monday’s high topped out around 60 degrees in the city. Today, we should get some more sunshine that will put us in the upper 60s for a high. That’s still cooler than average for this time of year, which would normally see highs in the mid 70s.

But “we’re going to climb back to closer-to-average highs by the middle and end of the week,” Monahan said.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures get up into the 70s with lows in the 50s.

As for rain, there is none in the forecast today or tomorrow. Thursday will see a small chance of showers creep in ahead of a cold front that will move into the area on Friday, bringing widespread rain with it and even a chance of a thunderstorm, Monahan said. But things improve for the weekend, which is expected to be dry, bright and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

