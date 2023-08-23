Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell was granted bond Wednesday morning ahead of her expected surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

Powell was granted a $100,000 bond. She is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

She worked on former President Donald Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election. Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached election data from Coffee County.

She allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results.

Powell has until noon on Friday to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.