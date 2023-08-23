Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell was granted bond Wednesday morning ahead of her expected surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

Powell was granted a $100,000 bond. She is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

She worked on former President Donald Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election. Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached election data from Coffee County.

She allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results.

Powell has until noon on Friday to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond3m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
4h ago
The Latest
Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro released from Fulton jail
5m ago
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender in Georgia case
25m ago
Surrenders and bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
28m ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top