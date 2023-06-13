BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Aide charged with Trump travels by his side
X

Trump calls case against him ‘witch hunt’

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Donald Trump rode to court with his son Eric, who accompanied the motorcade from the former president’s Doral resort to the federal courthouse in Miami.

CNN aired footage of Trump walking to a line of SUVs with his son by his side while someone yelled, “Let’s go Trump!”

The former president could be seen stopping and waving at supporters, as well as chatting with staff members. Eric Trump appeared to clap his father on the back. While en route, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a “witch hunt.”

“Today is not about President Donald J. Trump, who is defiant,” Trump spokeswoman Alina Habba said later outside the courthouse. ”It is not about the Republican Party, it is not about the 2024 election. It is about the destruction of longstanding principles that have set this country apart.”

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks4h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

UPDATE: Teen arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
3h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
3h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
3h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
56m ago
The Latest
Aide charged with Trump travels by his side
21m ago
Cameras barred from Trump arraignment
39m ago
Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
55m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Live updates: Trump in federal court
Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
17h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top