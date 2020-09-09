Tamar Braxton, boyfriend reportedly accuse each other of abuse after her suicide attempt

In August, Braxton publicly thanked Adefeso on Instagram for saving her life after her suicide attempt.

“I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️”

WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, delayed the premiere of Tamar’s new show “Get Ya Life” to Thursday out of respect for her health predicament. They later cut ties with the singer and media personality.

Shortly after her hospitalization, Braxton talked about the importance of her taking her life back.

“There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

