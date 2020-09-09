Tamar Braxton, boyfriend reportedly accuse each other of abuse after her suicide attempt

David Adefeso, who was by Tamar Braxton’s side when she attempted suicide in July, has reportedly filed a restraining order against the singer and reality star. Braxton has reportedly shot back with her own accusations.
On Tuesday, Adefeso reportedly filed for the order to prevent domestic violence in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by TMZ. It appears the court has not yet granted the order.
On July 16, the “Love and War” singer was reportedly found unresponsive by Adefeso in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles. She was later transferred to a mental health facility. At the time, the businessman offered thanks to fans who had supported Braxton through the “extremely difficult time.”
“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” Adefeso said in a statement to The Blast. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”
Sources close to Braxton told The Blast the “Celebrity Big Brother” winner has accused Adefeso of being the aggressor in the altercation. The couple reportedly got into a heated altercation while driving to check the reality star into a mental health facility for treatment. Tamar at the time questioned Adefeso about a recent Instagram he shared featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert. The “Braxton Family Values” star reportedly expressed doubt about her boyfriend’s intentions and said he “could not be trusted.”
In August, Braxton publicly thanked Adefeso on Instagram for saving her life after her suicide attempt.
“I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️”
WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, delayed the premiere of Tamar’s new show “Get Ya Life” to Thursday out of respect for her health predicament. They later cut ties with the singer and media personality.
Shortly after her hospitalization, Braxton talked about the importance of her taking her life back.
“There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”
Here’s a sneak peek of Braxton’s show that will premiere Thursday on WeTV.