Toni Braxton reveals whether ‘Family Values’ will continue despite Tamar Braxton, WeTV dispute

For more than 11 years, reality television fans have watched the quarrels and musical exploits of Toni Braxton and her family on WeTV’s “Braxton Family Values.” Since her sister Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization over the summer, some have wondered whether the flagship show would see another season.
In a recent interview on Atlanta-based radio show “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Toni Braxton revealed the fate of her family’s show in light of the recent mental health challenges her sister has faced. The 52-year-old told the morning show hosts that her family’s focus has changed since Tamar’s hospitalization.
“My sister Tamar had a little situation but it’s not my business to tell her business,” she says. “But I can say that our family is doing so much better, we’re in a healthier place. And, I have to tell people that mental illness is not a joke.”
In July, the 43-year-old was treated at a mental health facility after she attempted suicide with a combination of pills and alcohol, according to sources close to the family. Weeks after her hospitalization, the “Love and War” singer took to Instagram to explain what led to her attempt. Her happiness was being jeopardized for the sake of the demands of her career, she told her fans via her social media post.
“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most,” she wrote.
WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, delayed the premiere of her new show “Get Ya Life” to Sept. 10 out of respect for her health predicament. They later cut ties with the singer and media personality.
“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”
In the interview with Rickey smiley, Toni said that although production had halted due to coronavirus, she and her family members were back to filming the next season. She did not reveal whether Tamar would be featured in the new season.
“We were filming, even during the pandemic we’ve been filming,” she says. “We came up with a clever idea [for filming during quarantine] and it’s been working out very well.”
Tamar Braxton’s six-episode show will premiere next week on WeTV.