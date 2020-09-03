Toni Braxton reveals whether ‘Family Values’ will continue despite Tamar Braxton, WeTV dispute

Things to know about singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton.

WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, delayed the premiere of her new show “Get Ya Life” to Sept. 10 out of respect for her health predicament. They later cut ties with the singer and media personality.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

In the interview with Rickey smiley, Toni said that although production had halted due to coronavirus, she and her family members were back to filming the next season. She did not reveal whether Tamar would be featured in the new season.

“We were filming, even during the pandemic we’ve been filming,” she says. “We came up with a clever idea [for filming during quarantine] and it’s been working out very well.”

Tamar Braxton’s six-episode show will premiere next week on WeTV.