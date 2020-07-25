‘Extremely difficult time’: Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend gives update on singer

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is giving fans and the public an update on the singer after she was hospitalized.
On July 16, the “Love and War” singer was reportedly found unresponsive by Adefeso in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles.
“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the singer told People magazine Tuesday. “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.”
“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” Adefeso said in a statement to The Blast. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”
“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he continued. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”
“Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans,” he said. “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”
E! News reported Braxton’s son, Logan, has been with his father and Braxton’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.