Stonecrest mayor quietly returns to city meetings with little fanfare

Caption 210415-Stonecrest-Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary holds a press conference at city hall on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

A city spokeswoman provided the AJC with a statement Wednesday morning that said: “We’re glad Mayor Jason Lary’s health has improved and that he feels well enough to return to his role as mayor. As he is the one who announced his medical leave, we respect his free agency to share updates as he sees fit.”

Lary began his leave shortly after the state Legislature approved an amended city charter for Stonecrest which shifted the city’s power structure away from the mayor to the city council and city manager. Under the new structure, the mayor no longer presides over meetings or votes except to break a tie. Lary, who called the charter change “a power grab,” rarely spoke at council meetings after the new charter went into effect.

That held true Monday during a special called meeting and a regularly scheduled work session. Lary only spoke to confirm his attendance.

The special called meetings primarily concerned appointments to various boards and the creation of a community improvement district committee. The work session included discussions on several topics, such as resurfacing projects, a partnership with the Stonecrest Housing Authority and when the city might return to in-person meetings.

The city has held its meetings virtually since the onset of the pandemic, but the council discussed returning to in-person meetings during the work session. Most cities in DeKalb County have returned to holding in-person meetings while simultaneously streaming them for the public.

There were some technical issues Monday during both meetings that prevented the participants from being heard. Lary was having issues saying he present at the beginning of both meetings, and Mayor Pro Tem George Turner and Denmark were also affected at points.