Stonecrest mayor responds to allegations; will take medical leave

Most of the allegations were laid at the feet of various city employees and officials, but Lary was also named in the report.

He called the investigation — which was commissioned by the City Council and carried out by the city attorney — political.

“There was never an intent on anybody’s part to kickback or filter money back or any of that nonsense,” he said.

Lary also used his brief press conference to target state Sen. Emanuel Jones, who sponsored a recent bill that rewrote Stonecrest’s charter while removing most of the mayor’s powers.

His position is now only able to vote in the event of a tie — a rare occurrence for a five-member council. Mayor Pro Tem George Turner also has taken over Lary’s role of presiding over city meetings and setting meeting agendas.

Lary called the changes tantamount to voter suppression, since they occurred without a public referendum.

“Quite frankly, folks, I’ve been reduced to hugging ladies and kissing babies,” he said.

In a press release distributed Thursday morning — perhaps in anticipation of Lary’s previously announced press conference — Stonecrest councilmembers said the charter changes provided “a clear delineation of power between the city’s executive and legislative branches.”

“It clarifies that the role of the position of mayor is ceremonial and that the legislative branch is responsible for the budget and for policy making,” the press release said.

District 1 representative Jimmy Clanton was the only councilmember who did not sign the press release.

