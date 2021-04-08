Stonecrest mayor silent in 1st council meeting since state reduced his powers

The city has not publicly announced Joyner’s reassignment or any other staffing changes made by Jacobs, but the City Council unanimously approved of some personnel reassignments from Jacobs at a March 26 special called meeting.

Jackson and Nichols said they will update the city’s website and staff contact information soon. The AJC has filed an open records request to find out more about the city’s staffing changes, and its updated contract with Jacobs.

All councilmembers voted to approve the new changes. It was the first city meeting where the mayor did not have a vote due to changes to the city’s charter, which only permits the mayor to vote in the event of a tie — a rare occurrence for a five-member council. The mayor pro tem also presides over city meetings and sets meeting agendas instead of the mayor.

The city manager is described in the new charter as the “full-time chief executive officer of the city” and will oversee all department heads who don’t report to the City Council. The mayor’s role is mostly relegated to being the “ceremonial head” of the city.

Lary vocally opposed the changes before they were enacted and accuses the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Emanuel Jones, and Cobble of having a vendetta against him.

After Kemp signed the bill last Thursday, Jones called for Lary to resign, claiming he misused $6.2 million worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds among other allegations. He also asked for the FBI and Department of Justice to open an investigation into the his allegations.

Both Lary and Councilman Jimmy Clanton, who Jones also called on to resign, denied Jones’ allegations.

