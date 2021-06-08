Stonecrest council revokes mayor’s check-signing privileges

Lary and his attorney, Dwight Thomas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. Regarding the $235,000 transfer, Thomas previously said, “The mayor did not do anything improper but took executive steps to protect the integrity of the funds at issue.”

On May 13, Lary obtained cashier’s checks worth $234,900 from the Stonecrest Housing Authority’s bank account, according to records obtained by the AJC. One of those checks, worth $100,000, was made out to MRPC Inc., a Las Vegas-based company founded two months ago. The check’s description said it was for a “2021 Marketing program.”

It’s unclear what MRPC Inc. does as an organization or whether it has any connection to Municipal Resource Partners Corporation, a Georgia nonprofit founded in May 2020 that oversaw Stonecrest’s troubled CARES Act program. Aside from sharing the same initials, Nevada and Georgia business records do not show a direct connection.

On Wednesday, the Housing Authority will “clarify” its position in regards to MRPC, Inc. and Municipal Resource Partners, according to the meeting agenda.

The other checks Lary signed included $131,200 to the Housing Authority for the purpose of an unspecified “transfer,” $3,500 for an unknown “June rent” payment and $200 to an individual for lawn care. The next day, all four checks were refunded to the Housing Authority’s account.

Cutting checks Here is the information listed on the $234,900 worth of cashier's checks that were written by Mayor Jason Lary on May 13.

Lary has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to how city officials disbursed federal pandemic relief funds and how he used his city-issued purchasing card. Investigations and audits into both programs found strong evidence of widespread malfeasance and near-nonexistent oversight.

At Monday’s meeting, the council also extended its gas station moratorium for another 60 days to give staff more time to review its current zoning ordinance and examine its current stock of gas stations. The council also discussed creating a community council, which would mirror a similar model used by DeKalb County. If created, it would have monthly meetings to discuss various city issues and development projects.

