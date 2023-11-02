Southern Company’s third-quarter profits fell despite warm end to summer

Southern’s CEO says company will need to expand its electricity generation fleet to meet new demand

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

News
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based Southern Company’s third-quarter profits were down almost 7% compared to the same period a year ago, the utility giant said Thursday.

The company’s net earnings for the months of July through September were $1.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Southern’s profits during the first nine months of 2023 fell from $3.6 billion in 2022 to $3.1 billion in 2023, nearly 14% off last year’s pace.

Third-quarter revenues were $7 billion, a drop of 17% from 2022 levels.

The company said its debt and interest obligations drove the dip in earnings, while warmer-than-normal temperatures during late summer and early fall helped to offset the decrease.

Utility profits are closely tied to the weather and climate. Cold winters tend to boost earnings, as customers spend more to heat homes and businesses. Hot summers can do the same, as air conditioning units work overtime and use more electricity to keep indoor spaces cool.

The months from July through September were the 18th-warmest on record in Georgia, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In Alabama and Mississippi, the other two states in Southern’s service territory, late summer and early fall were even hotter: Alabama had its 11th-hottest July through September since 1895, while the period in Mississippi was the state’s 3rd-hottest.

ExploreAs climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels

Looking ahead, Southern’s President and CEO Chris Womack said in a release that the company will be seeking to expand its electricity generation fleet to meet “a projected growth in electricity usage that is significantly larger than historic levels.”

Southern’s largest subsidiary — Georgia Power — and its other regulated utilities can boost their own profits by increasing spending on power plants and other assets. And just last week, Georgia Power asked state regulators to approve the addition of at least 3,300 megawatts of new electricity capacity, citing an increase in energy demand as a flood of new businesses head to the state.

Georgia Power says its projections show a need for more electricity by the winter of 2025, years earlier than it had anticipated as recently as last year. The company want to add some new solar and large battery storage systems, but plans to meet most of the new demand by building new gas-burning units and buying electricity from out-of-state fossil-fueled facilities.

The company’s plan has been criticized by environmental groups, who say its request to burn more fossil fuels is at odds with Southern Company’s own goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It is also counter to the calls of scientists and federal officials, who have said for years that humans must rapidly transition to clean energy sources to avoid even more dangerous climate change impacts.

Last week, Aaron Mitchell — Georgia Power’s vice president of pricing and planning — said the new investments it’s planning in fossil fuels will not “deter the company from continuing to stay committed to the energy transition of our fleet.”

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey: Georgia Latino voters share top concerns43m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
4h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

The Jolt: Sidney Powell pays restitution for Georgia voting machine hack
6h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
8h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Brave Will Smith, now with Rangers, wins third straight World Series ring
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Drew Kann

Logistics firm partners with Hyundai to train future Metaplant workers
1h ago
Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
4h ago
Jail’s spending from welfare fund ‘not proper,’ Fulton commissioner says
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
2h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
23h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top