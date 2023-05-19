South Georgia UMC vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday

At issue was a “pause” from the North Georgia Conference that temporarily halted requests to leave, citing “factually incorrect and defamatory” information circulating about the process for disaffiliation.

The judge ruled that the churches should be allowed to continue the process and be able to vote.

Across the nation, hundreds of churches have left the denomination so far this year, many over differences in authority of Scripture, and cultural issues such as abortion , human sexuality and fears that the denomination will become too progressive.

According to the United Methodist News Service, once South Georgia takes a vote on Sunday and if all 193 are ratified, there will be 3,549 - or 11.6% - of congregations across the entire denomination who have completed the required steps disaffiliated under paragraph 2553 since 2019.

The issue of the ordination of openly-gay clergy and same sex marriage, for instance, has been brewing for decades.

Paragraph 2553, added in 2019, allows churches to leave- and keep their property - if they do so by the end of 2023.

Even with the loss, Graves said he had hope for the future of the conference.

" While we may be smaller, numbers do not tell the full story or define our ability to bear witness to the Good News of Jesus Christ. I believe we will be stronger as we focus on reaching new people with the gospel message.”

There is not expected to be any opposition to the disaffiiations, said Kelly Roberson, director of communications for the conference.

After those churches leave, the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church will be left with 274 churches. The conference, based in Macon, covers an area south of Columbus, Macon and Waynesboro.

Most of those churches are in rural areas. At the end of 2022, membership stood at more than 76,000.

According to the South Georgia Conference, steps are already being taken to start new congregations and ministries in areas where current United Methodist congregations are leaving.