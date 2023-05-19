X

South Georgia UMC vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
The situation in the South Georgia Conference is in sharp contrast to happenings in its northern counterpart.

The South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church will vote Sunday to let 193 churches leave the denomination.

Those churches have already held votes within their congregation to disaffiliate. The next step is for the vote to be ratified during a specially-called meeting, which will be livestreamed on the conference website.

“My heart breaks over this decision,” Bishop David Graves said in a statement. " I know that you may share similar feelings realizing that churches that have been a part of your life are now choosing to separate from our connection. "

The situation in South Georgia is in sharp contrast to happenings in its northern counterpart.

Earlier this year, roughly 185 churches sued the North Georgia Conference, the board of trustees, its current and former bishop, among others over the right to vote on the issue of disaffiliation.

At issue was a “pause” from the North Georgia Conference that temporarily halted requests to leave, citing “factually incorrect and defamatory” information circulating about the process for disaffiliation.

The judge ruled that the churches should be allowed to continue the process and be able to vote.

Across the nation, hundreds of churches have left the denomination so far this year, many over differences in authority of Scripture, and cultural issues such as abortion , human sexuality and fears that the denomination will become too progressive.

According to the United Methodist News Service, once South Georgia takes a vote on Sunday and if all 193 are ratified, there will be 3,549 - or 11.6% - of congregations across the entire denomination who have completed the required steps disaffiliated under paragraph 2553 since 2019.

The issue of the ordination of openly-gay clergy and same sex marriage, for instance, has been brewing for decades.

Paragraph 2553, added in 2019, allows churches to leave- and keep their property - if they do so by the end of 2023.

Even with the loss, Graves said he had hope for the future of the conference.

" While we may be smaller, numbers do not tell the full story or define our ability to bear witness to the Good News of Jesus Christ. I believe we will be stronger as we focus on reaching new people with the gospel message.”

There is not expected to be any opposition to the disaffiiations, said Kelly Roberson, director of communications for the conference.

After those churches leave, the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church will be left with 274 churches. The conference, based in Macon, covers an area south of Columbus, Macon and Waynesboro.

Most of those churches are in rural areas. At the end of 2022, membership stood at more than 76,000.

According to the South Georgia Conference, steps are already being taken to start new congregations and ministries in areas where current United Methodist congregations are leaving.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia plans security checks of voting equipment before ‘24 elections45m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE: Police ID suspect charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target
1h ago
The Latest

Fulton gives millions to social service groups
6h ago
Gwinnett police to hold more firearms safety classes
6h ago
A hot, wet summer is likely heading for Georgia, forecast shows
22h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top