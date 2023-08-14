Source: RICO expert ‘hands on’ during grand jury presentation

A racketeering expert advising the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has been very “hands on” during Monday’s grand jury presentation of an election interference case, according to a source with knowledge.

John Floyd, an Atlanta lawyer in private practice, is considered one of the state’s foremost experts on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He was retained by the DA’s office beginning in March 2021 to advise on RICO-related matters, including what became the Young Slime Life case.

Now it’s clear that Floyd has been involved in widely-expected racketeering charges against former President Donald Trump and other members of his inner circle.

A spokesman for Fulton DA Fani WIllis declined to comment.

Roughly a decade ago, Floyd teamed up with Willis on another megawatt RICO case: the Atlanta Public Schools test cheating trial.

