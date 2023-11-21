Rosalynn Carter’s hometown readies for goodbye

The former first lady, who was suffering from dementia, died Sunday at 96. She and her husband of 77 years were born in Plains, where they lived in the same house since 1961. The former president, who turned 99 last month, entered hospice care in February.

Jill Stuckey, the historic park’s superintendent, wore a black ribbon over her gold National Park Ranger badge Tuesday. She pointed to the big black bows her colleagues placed upon the wreaths decorating the school’s entrance. Plains, with a population of about 575 people, aims to give the former first lady ”the best farewell we possibly can,” she said.

“It’s a sad time and it’s a happy time because we can celebrate the life of our hero, who was our friend and our neighbor,” she said. “I am anxious to have as many people as possible come here and learn about Rosalynn’s life and President Carter’s life.”

Stuckey then showed a visitor some of the Carters’ mementos on display inside the school. One of the walls features a large black and white photograph of the Carters riding a tandem bicycle. Rosalynn Carter is waving at the camera. Stepping up to the photo, Stuckey gently placed her hand on the former first lady’s hand.

“I have gotten to spend 25 years with my heroes,” Stuckey said, adding the Carters regularly exercised and ate nutritious foods because “they wanted to live as long as they possibly could so they could help as many people as they possibly could.”

Jan Williams, a longtime Plains resident who taught Amy Carter’s fourth-grade class, is mentally preparing herself for the first lady’s funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church next week. The church’s clerk and pianist, Williams is scheduled to sing along with a group as part of the proceedings.

Rosalynn Carter, Williams said, “never met somebody she didn’t want to extend a hand of fellowship to.”

“The Carters have influenced our lives so much,” she said. “I knew this day was coming. Still, when it comes, it just breaks your heart. In some ways, she has gone so much to a better life.”

Kim Carter Fuller, the former president’s niece and a Plains city councilwoman, was also preparing Tuesday for the solemn events ahead. There will be a place designated downtown, she said, for where mourners may leave flowers. It won’t be far, she added, from where Rosalynn Carter handed bread to the needy as part of ministry the former first lady helped create.

“She just made sure she looked after people,” said Fuller, a Maranatha church member and the executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

Fuller said she cried about Rosalynn Carter’s death this week while rehearsing for an upcoming community theater performance. Asked how she was able to simultaneously grieve while helping get Plains ready to say goodbye to the former first lady, Fuller responded: “You do it because you love her.”

“Love for both of them,” she added. “This is their home.”