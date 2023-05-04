BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: WATCH | Video shows moment alleged Midtown shooter was arrested
Rep. Williams urges stricter gun control in wake of shooting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, whose district stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb and northern Clayton counties, released a statement Wednesday night on the deadly Midtown shooting.

“I am past heartbreak — I am angry,“ she wrote. “(T)he horrific reality of the situation is that nowhere in America are we safe from gun violence. Not the doctor’s office, not the supermarket, not even sending our babies to school.”

The Democrat went on to push for stricter gun control, including universal background checks and “red flag” laws.

