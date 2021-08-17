Rapper Silento indicted on murder charge in cousin’s shooting death

Explore What to know about Atlanta rapper Silentó

Hawk, a graduate of Redan High School in DeKalb, rose to fame as a teenage rap sensation in 2015. A video for his hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” has been viewed more than 1.8 billion times on YouTube.

After its release, he told the AJC that he put the song on YouTube to prove his doubters wrong after losing his high school talent show. He released his first album, “Fresh Outta High School,” in August 2018, several years after the meteoric rise of “Watch Me.”

The rapper ran into trouble multiple times in the months leading up to his murder arrest. He was arrested twice in one week in August of last year on domestic violence and gun charges in California. And in late October, he was booked into the DeKalb jail on charges that he was driving more than 140 mph on I-85. According to a police report, he told officers that he was speeding because people were following him.

A representative for Hawk told the AJC he has a history of mental health issues. He remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

— Staff writers Henri Hollis, Shaddi Abusaid and Chelsea Prince contributed to this article.