BREAKING: Man found shot, killed in middle of DeKalb County street

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday morning after man’s body was found in the middle of a street in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
Police were called to Deep Shoals Circle in a neighborhood off Lloyd Road in the Panthersville area after someone spotted the body about 3:30 a.m. The man appeared to have been shot, according to DeKalb police Sgt. B. Danner.
Credit: John Spink
The victim is in his late 20s or early 30s, Danner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. Investigators were working to notify his family before releasing his name.
They do not know if the man lived in the area, and they have not determined a motive in his shooting, Danner said.
“We have no information on any suspects,” he said.
We have an AJC photographer on the scene to learn more.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.