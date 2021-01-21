X

BREAKING: Man found shot, killed in middle of DeKalb County street

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man's body was found shot and lying in the middle of Deep Shoals Circle on Thursday morning.
DeKalb County police are investigating after a man's body was found shot and lying in the middle of Deep Shoals Circle on Thursday morning.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | Updated 0 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday morning after man’s body was found in the middle of a street in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Police were called to Deep Shoals Circle in a neighborhood off Lloyd Road in the Panthersville area after someone spotted the body about 3:30 a.m. The man appeared to have been shot, according to DeKalb police Sgt. B. Danner.

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a death investigation after a body was found Thursday morning in the middle of Deep Shoals Circle in the Panthersville area.
DeKalb County police are on the scene of a death investigation after a body was found Thursday morning in the middle of Deep Shoals Circle in the Panthersville area.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The victim is in his late 20s or early 30s, Danner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. Investigators were working to notify his family before releasing his name.

They do not know if the man lived in the area, and they have not determined a motive in his shooting, Danner said.

“We have no information on any suspects,” he said.

We have an AJC photographer on the scene to learn more.

Investigators believe the man found shot and killed Thursday morning on Deep Shoals Circle was in his late 20s or early 30s.
Investigators believe the man found shot and killed Thursday morning on Deep Shoals Circle was in his late 20s or early 30s.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.