Rapper Silento jailed after reportedly driving 143 mph on I-85

Atlanta-based rapper Silento was arrested on multiple traffic charges after police reportedly clocked him driving 143 miles per hour on I-85 early Friday morning.
The 22-year-old rapper told police he was speeding because he is a celebrity, saying “people be following me wherever I go,” TMZ reported.
Silento, whose real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was leaving a DeKalb County nightclub about 3 a.m. Friday, TMZ reported. A DeKalb police officer pulled over his 2020 BMW X3 Sport after he spotted it slowing down, changing lanes and swerving, the news outlet said.
The officer approached the SUV, and the “Watch Me” rapper rolled down his window, handed over his driver’s license and said he hadn’t done anything wrong, according to TMZ. When the officer said he had observed the vehicle driving at dangerous speeds, Hawk replied the his celebrity status justified his driving.
“If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person," he said.
Police arrested Hawk and took him to the DeKalb County Jail. He is charged with exceeding maximum speed limits, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited space.
Hawk was released at noon Friday, jail records show.
The charges come on the heels of two domestic violence incidents that resulted in the artist being arrested.
On Aug. 28, Hawk was taken to jail after a disturbance was reported at a Santa Ana home in Orange County, California, according to the reports. He was charged with inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant.
Within a day of his release, Hawk was involved in another domestic disturbance involving a hatchet.
The rapper reportedly went to a home in the Valley Village neighborhood outside of Los Angeles with the weapon in hand. The homeowners told police they did not know him but said Hawk claimed to be looking for his girlfriend.
He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the second incident.