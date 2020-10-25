Rapper Silento jailed after reportedly driving 143 mph on I-85

Police arrested Hawk and took him to the DeKalb County Jail. He is charged with exceeding maximum speed limits, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited space.

Hawk was released at noon Friday, jail records show.

The charges come on the heels of two domestic violence incidents that resulted in the artist being arrested.

On Aug. 28, Hawk was taken to jail after a disturbance was reported at a Santa Ana home in Orange County, California, according to the reports. He was charged with inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant.

Within a day of his release, Hawk was involved in another domestic disturbance involving a hatchet.

The rapper reportedly went to a home in the Valley Village neighborhood outside of Los Angeles with the weapon in hand. The homeowners told police they did not know him but said Hawk claimed to be looking for his girlfriend.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the second incident.