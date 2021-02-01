Police: DeKalb man found dead in street killed by his cousin

“I think it is connected to this house,” Bryant said. “We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”

At the time, investigators had no information about the suspect.

“However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” Vincent said.

Responding officers were able to gather video from multiple residents’ security cameras, according to the incident report. The video showed several cars fleeing the scene at high speeds, and the footage captured at least one gunshot. Eight bullet casings were collected at the scene, the report said.

Detectives are still working to uncover a motive for the shooting, Vincent said.

