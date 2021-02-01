Police: DeKalb man found dead in street killed by his cousin

A man accused of killing his cousin and leaving his body in the middle of a street has been arrested, authorities said.
Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested Monday and charged in the shooting death of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks, according to DeKalb County police. Hawk was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of murder, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement.
Police responded to a shots fired call Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. in the Panthersville area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They found Rooks dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant.
Investigators said they believed Rooks knew the residents at one of the houses on Deep Shoals Circle, where his body was found.
“I think it is connected to this house,” Bryant said. “We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”
At the time, investigators had no information about the suspect.
“However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” Vincent said.
Responding officers were able to gather video from multiple residents’ security cameras, according to the incident report. The video showed several cars fleeing the scene at high speeds, and the footage captured at least one gunshot. Eight bullet casings were collected at the scene, the report said.
Detectives are still working to uncover a motive for the shooting, Vincent said.
