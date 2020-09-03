Rapper Silento arrested twice in week on weapon, domestic violence charges

The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae/Nae)” artist was arrested on domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charges after incidents in Orange County, California, and Los Angeles, police told ABC news affiliate KABC. The rapper, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody Aug. 28 after a domestic disturbance was reported at a Santa Ana home in the 100 block of MacArthur Boulevard. He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant.

Explore Atlanta rapper Silento banned from leaving the UAE

A day later, police say Hawk arrived with a hatchet in hand to a home in the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard in the Valley Village, a neighborhood outside of Los Angeles. The homeowners, who did not know him, told police the 22-year-old claimed he was looking for his girlfriend. The homeowners and their children were present when he came to their home, but no one was harmed.