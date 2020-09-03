X

Rapper Silento arrested twice in week on weapon, domestic violence charges

Silento, metro Atlanta native and rapper, has been arrested in two separate incidents that police say happened as he searched for his girlfriend. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)
Silento, metro Atlanta native and rapper, has been arrested in two separate incidents that police say happened as he searched for his girlfriend. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

News | 32 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The ’Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper allegedly was wielding hatchet while looking for his girlfriend

Silento, metro Atlanta native and rapper, has been arrested in two separate incidents that police say happened as he searched for his girlfriend.

The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae/Nae)” artist was arrested on domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charges after incidents in Orange County, California, and Los Angeles, police told ABC news affiliate KABC. The rapper, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody Aug. 28 after a domestic disturbance was reported at a Santa Ana home in the 100 block of MacArthur Boulevard. He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant.

ExploreAtlanta rapper Silento banned from leaving the UAE

A day later, police say Hawk arrived with a hatchet in hand to a home in the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard in the Valley Village, a neighborhood outside of Los Angeles. The homeowners, who did not know him, told police the 22-year-old claimed he was looking for his girlfriend. The homeowners and their children were present when he came to their home, but no one was harmed.

He was arrested a second time just a block away from the home and later charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In this July 21, 2015 photo, 17-year-old rapper Silento poses for a portrait in New York. Silento’s song, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has sold 892,168 tracks and boasts 150 million on-demand streams, according to Nielsen SoundScan. (Associated Press) .
In this July 21, 2015 photo, 17-year-old rapper Silento poses for a portrait in New York. Silento’s song, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has sold 892,168 tracks and boasts 150 million on-demand streams, according to Nielsen SoundScan. (Associated Press) .

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The former teenage rap sensation found success across the globe with his song and dance craze “Whip/Nae Nae” in 2015. His music video for the track was viewed more than 1.5 billion times on YouTube. In 2017, he was banned from leaving the United Arab Emirates due to a business dispute. He was ordered by a court in the city of Al Ain to pay a local promoter $81,500 because he failed to perform two scheduled shows. His representatives at the time said he did not cancel any shows.

ExploreHip-hop artist lends star power to anti-vaping campaign

Last year, the Billboard chart-topper, who was raised in Stone Mountain, lent his star status to DoSomething.org’s anti-vaping campaign.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.