Quiet start Tuesday on UGA campus

The Old College lawn, the scene of Israel-Gaza protests Monday at the University of Georgia, was quiet early Tuesday.
No protesters were present amid a light drizzle shortly before 9 a.m.
UGA Dean of Students Eric Atkinson and Associate Dean of Students Jan Davis Barham stood in the quad, accompanied by two campus police officers.
Students and others protesting Israel’s war in Gaza left the University of Georgia campus on Monday night, but vowed to return Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
Other students posed for graduation photos at the nearby Arch entrance to the North Campus early Tuesday. Classes ended Monday and finals begin later this week, ahead of commencement ceremonies May 10.
