GRANT, Carolyn



Carolyn S. Grant, age 97, of Sandy Springs died on July 20, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Ball Smith and Douglas Smith; and her husband, Harvey H. Grant. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Strawn Grant Wilk and her husband, Edward F. Wilk of Crofton, MD; and her stepdaughter, Sherrie Grant of North Port, FL. A private burial was held. Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors.





