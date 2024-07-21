McHugh, Sherry

MCHUGH (Reavis), Sherry



Sherry Carlisle Reavis McHugh, 71, died unexpectedly on June 5, 2024. She was born in Atlanta, on August 18, 1952, to Jewel Carlisle Reavis and Robert Logan Reavis.



After graduating from Dykes H.S. '70, Sherry attended Winthrop College and earned a degree in Recreation from Georgia Southern '74. She enjoyed a near 40 year career of leadership roles in Smyrna and Peachtree City Parks & Rec Departments. With her outgoing personality she worked across local government to achieve lasting community impact.



Sherry was married to Emory Lorenzo McHugh for 21 years until his early passing in 2017. Their Fayetteville, GA, home was filled with UGA memorabilia and "Life is Good" décor. Indeed it was. They enjoyed UGA football, golf, concerts, travel, their dogs and time at Lake Oconee and Ellijay. Sherry cherished staying connected with long-time friend groups (Nursery School Gang, GA Southern Roomies, Game Night Gals, and more), and she loved Christmas with her Carlisle cousins in Greenville, SC.



We are grateful to the staff at Holbrook of Decatur for their patient, personalized, and loving care for Sherry as she lived with rapid onset dementia for two years. Sherry remained an energetic community leader engaging everyday with the Holbrook staff and all who walked through the doors.



Cousins Robin and Beth also wish to thank friends and family for staying connected with cards, calls and visits. Special thanks to: Merilee, Vicki, Gaines, and Bruce, for being on the journey; Hilda and Doug for adopting Sherry's dogs; Pat and Glenn for frequent cookie visits; and Amy and the Congregational Care Ministry of Redeemer Lutheran for "bringing church" and friendship to Sherry.



She is survived by cousins: Eliza, Jane, Janet (Tom), Robin (Beth), David (Angie), Jimmy, Tom (Shannon), William (Patty); and extended McHugh family.



A Memorial Service and reception will be held Thursday, August 22, 2:00 PM, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or an animal rescue of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com