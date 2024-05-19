WOODCOCK, John "Jack" Wirt



John "Jack" Wirt Woodcock, an 18-year resident of Weaverville, NC, died at age 80, on Monday, May 13, 2024. After several years of declining health, his warmth and generosity of spirit will be missed by his family and wide circle of friends. He was a happy person who loved life and he was a people person. The old saying "he never met a stranger" certainly applied to Jack.



He retired from Barron's Tire Company in Jacksonville, FL, in 2006. Always interested in automobiles, his sales career included Chevrolet automobiles as well as Cooper tires.



Jack was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He later moved to Atlanta, GA and finally Weaverville, NC. He attended the University of South Carolina.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Phyllis Woodcock; his sisters, Joan Snodgrass and Nina Woodcock; his nieces, McKinleigh Jones and Brittney Davis. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Peggy; sisters, Phyllis Herpy and Kiki Jones; and brother, Bill Woodcock.



Jack's funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Asheville, at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, just prior to the service. Interment will be at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.



