WILSON, Nancy



Nancy E. Wilson, formerly of Marietta and Buford, died September 7, 2024. Born at Atlanta's Crawford Long Hospital in 1946, she was a 1965 graduate of Sprayberry HS. Survived by her brother, William Wilson; her niece, nephews and many loving relatives and friends. Funeral service at Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta.



