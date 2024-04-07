Williams, Maidie

WILLIAMS (Ansaldo),



Maidie Marie



Our family songbird has left this earth to join her Heavenly Father on March 27, 2024. Born Maidie Marie Ansaldo in Charleston, SC, on January 27, 1932, she was raised by her maternal great-aunt, Nelly and great-uncle, Willard P. Camp. She attended Charleston schools, then went on to Furman University, majoring in Speech and Voice. There, she met her first husband, George W. Akin. They moved to Atlanta and had three children, Chris Vierling (Ed), Lianne Driver (Eddie, deceased) and Alan Akin. She met her second husband, Charles W. Williams, through friends, and they enjoyed traveling and learning together until he passed away in March 2016.



Maidie was blessed with a beautiful voice and love of music and singing. She was a soloist in her church choir, specializing as a Soprano, and was a featured singer in many local productions. In more recent years, she entertained her neighbors at her assisted living residence with her amazing voice. Always up for holidays and accessorizing, Maidie was a talented hostess. She loved to create a beautifully decorated table and delicious holiday food, including her famous macaroni and cheese, beloved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Maidie and her husband, Charlie were members of Northside Independent Methodist Church for 35 years and served as the backbone of the church choir. In addition to her love for the Lord and singing, she also had a deep love of travel, languages and a curiosity about other cultures and customs. On her trips, she never met a stranger and would regale her family and friends with stories of her latest treks across the globe, the people she met, and all she learned.



The family is especially appreciative and grateful for the loving care and precious attention to Maidie provided by Sunrise Reminiscence staff and Agape Hospice staff.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com