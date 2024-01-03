Williams, John

Celebration of life service for Mr. John Otis Williams will be held Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 1:00 PM, in our Cascade Chapel, Reverend Darrell M. Arnold, officiating. Family and friends, please assemble at the residence at 12 noon on the day of service. Entombment Monte Vista Biblical Gardens, Gun Club Rd., NW, 30318. He leaves to cherish his life and memories his wife of 61 years, Joan Hill Williams; daughters, Vendelyn Williams Byrd and Valorie Williams; sons, Jonathan (Kimberly), Michael (Rhonda), and Terrance (friend, Edwina); ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, family and friends in great numbers. Family and friends are invited to the public viewing from noon to 6 PM, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com




