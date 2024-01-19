WILLIAMS, Delores "Tippie"



Delores "Tippie" Davis Williams, of Fayetteville, passed away in the pre-dawn hours of December 30, 2023. She is the daughter of Leon Davis and Doris Allen Sherard, both of Atlanta. She is survived by her husband, Nelson; daughters, Deborah and Hope (Roger); grandchildren, Ashton, Eric and Elise; brother, Darryl Sivad (Rochelle); and nephew, Sharif. Memorial service will be January 24, 2024, 11 AM, at First Congregational Church, UCC, Atlanta.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com