Obituaries

Williams, Delores

2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Delores "Tippie"

Delores "Tippie" Davis Williams, of Fayetteville, passed away in the pre-dawn hours of December 30, 2023. She is the daughter of Leon Davis and Doris Allen Sherard, both of Atlanta. She is survived by her husband, Nelson; daughters, Deborah and Hope (Roger); grandchildren, Ashton, Eric and Elise; brother, Darryl Sivad (Rochelle); and nephew, Sharif. Memorial service will be January 24, 2024, 11 AM, at First Congregational Church, UCC, Atlanta.

