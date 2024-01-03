Wiley, Dorothy

WILEY (CASEY), Dorothy Craig "Dolly"



Dorothy "Dolly" Casey Craig Wiley, born May 5, 1942, left this realm on December 1, 2023, to be in the presence of glory. She was a true southern belle, a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother, and she loved to volunteer her time. Her real joy was sharing the love of Christ with the youth at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and Camp SPdL, where she continued to volunteer for many years after her children were grown. She married the love of her life, J. D. Wiley, in 1989.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Benjamin Craig (Dianne) and Peter Craig (Kara); her stepsons, David Wiley (Lena), and Stewart Wiley (Carol); her grandchildren, Casey Craig (Kellie), Coleman Craig (Luisa), Anna Craig, Michael Craig, Katie Craig, Rabun Neves (James), David Wiley, Jennifer Thompson (Seth), Kathryn Wiley, Michael Wiley (Audrey); and many great-grandchildren.



A private memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to www.alzinfo.org.



