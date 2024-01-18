Wiele, John Vander

VANDER WIELE, Sr., John "Jack"



With great love and affection, the family of John "Jack" Vander Wiele, Sr., announces his peaceful passing on December 27, 2023. He was 84 years old. Jack will be remembered for his gregarious nature, sense of humor, quick wit, sharp mind, unfailing support of family and friends, and deep devotion to his beloved wife, Doris. He is survived by his children, Christina V. Holcomb (David) of Winston Salem, NC, Alicia V. Casucci of Atlanta, GA, and John Vander Wiele, Jr. (Emily) of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Jill Broome Fish (David) of San Diego, CA; and cousins, Joan Chapman of Ocean City, NJ, David Roesch, of Ocean City, NJ, Frank Roesch of Milwaukee, WI, and Marie Riley, of Honolulu, HI. He also has eight grandchildren, Lauren Holcomb Snow (Alex), Katelyn Holcomb Harris (Que), Joseph Casucci, Robert Casucci, Isabelle Casucci, Jeb Casucci, Jack Thomas Vander Wiele, and Megan Vander Wiele. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his brother-in-law, David Morris Broome; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Michael Casucci. A Catholic Funeral Mass and Interment will take place at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 26, 2024, at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia. Family and friends are invited to a reception to celebrate and honor Jack's life immediately following the services. Information will be shared following the Interment. Jack's ability to cultivate and sustain connections with family and friends throughout his life is his legacy. In his memory, please consider reaching out to and making a meaningful connection with a friend or family member you love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's name to a charity of your choice.



