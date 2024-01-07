WHITE, Barbara



Barbara Schumacher White, 90, of Peachtree City, GA, died Tuesday, December 5, 2023. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel J. Payne. She is survived by daughters, Margaret Payne of Sanford, NC; Stacia Payne of Asheville, NC; Amy Rissier and son-in-law, David of Peachtree City, GA; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and her cat, Baxter. Barbara raised her children in Pennsylvania and Florida, and built a career in banking before retiring to Georgia. She will be remembered for her gratitude, resilience, quick wit and deep love for her family, friends, caretakers and pets. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the Estates Clubhouse, 303 Oak Lawn Ct., Peachtree City, GA 30269. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Fayette Humane Society at fayettehumane.org/give-now/ or to an animal rescue center close to your heart.



