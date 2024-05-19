WESTERMAN, Willem



Willem F.M. Westerman of Atlanta, passed away in his 95th year on May 12, 2024. Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret Westerman. He was born on June 13, 1929 in Richmond, England, son of the late Hans and Corrie Westerman of the Netherlands, where he was raised and educated. Upon completion of his service in the Dutch Army in Indonesia, Bill joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1952 and worked in Great Britain, Germany, Austria, New York, and the Netherlands, finally relocating to Atlanta in 1974 and retiring in 1992. In 2006, Bill and Margaret moved to Canterbury Court, where they enjoyed many happy years. Bill was known for his lifelong passion of building intricate, museum quality ship models. Bill donated many of his ships to various institutions, including The Coca-Cola Company, Shepherd Center, and Canterbury Court, where they will continue to be a source of enjoyment for visitors and residents.



To honor Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.



