Karen Crystal (Nelson) Wenndt, of Norcross, Georgia, age 84, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on January 23, 2024, after an extended illness. Karen was born November 9, 1939, near Grand Mound, Iowa, to L. Vernon "Rosie" and V. Mardel (Henzen) Nelson. She was married to Lawrence M. Wenndt on August 9, 1959, and shared 64 treasured years together. Mrs. Wenndt was a faithful wife, exemplary mother, homemaker, and together with her husband, Lawrence, they were foster parents to hundreds of children over nearly 40 years across four states. In Atlanta, they served at the United Methodist Children's Home. Karen is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence M. Wenndt of Norcross, GA; children, including the Rev. Thomas (Katherine) Wenndt of Hudson, FL; Todd (Pamela) Wenndt of Asbury, Iowa; Debra Baldwin of Lawrenceville, GA; Diana Pfingsten of Sussex, WI; and Paul Wenndt of Stone Mountain, GA; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eleanor "Ellie" Wenndt, Karen (Donald) Mueller; brother-in-law, David (Donna) Wenndt; and many former foster children who will always consider her as "mom." She was preceded in death by three sons, Brian, Jeremy, and Caleb; son-in-law, the Rev. Michael Pfingsten; and grandchildren, April Baldwin, and Nicholas Baldwin; her parents and siblings, Russel, and Judith (Fay) Knutsen. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home, 6101 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11 AM, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2110 Brockett Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, the Rev. Hiruy Gebremichael officiating. Luncheon immediately following the service. Christian burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden, IA, on January 31, 2024. Memorials in Karen's memory may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2110 Brockett Rd., Tucker, GA 30084, or your favorite children's charity.





