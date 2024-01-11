WELLONS, Venus Dydrell Morgan



Venus Dydrell Morgan Wellons joined the angels on December 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. The Atlanta native was a compassionate, generous, vivacious woman and an honorable veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She had one beloved daughter, Quindelda "Shawn" McElroy, with her first husband. Venus was overjoyed at being a first-time "GiGi" to her granddaughter, Maqena. She also was particularly proud of her nephew, Clifford "T.I." Harris, a Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM. Friday, January 12, 2024; family visitation will be 6-7 PM, on January 11. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta. www.mbfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com