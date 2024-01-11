Wellons, Venus

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WELLONS, Venus Dydrell Morgan

Venus Dydrell Morgan Wellons joined the angels on December 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. The Atlanta native was a compassionate, generous, vivacious woman and an honorable veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She had one beloved daughter, Quindelda "Shawn" McElroy, with her first husband. Venus was overjoyed at being a first-time "GiGi" to her granddaughter, Maqena. She also was particularly proud of her nephew, Clifford "T.I." Harris, a Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM. Friday, January 12, 2024; family visitation will be 6-7 PM, on January 11. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta. www.mbfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top