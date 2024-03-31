WEBB, Geraldine



Ms. Geraldine Webb, passed March 20, 2024. Funeral Service will be held April 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034. There will be a viewing at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home on April 5, 2024 from 12 PM-8 PM at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. A repass will be held at the Magnolia Room cafeteria, 4450 Hugh Howell Road #10, Tucker, GA, 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM.



Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

