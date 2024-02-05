Webb, Arthur

WEBB, Sr., Arthur Lee



Mr. Arthur Lee Webb, Sr. entered eternal rest on January 26, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4606 Springfield Dr., Newborn, GA 30056, Rev. Adrian Usher, Pastor. Elder Keisha Head, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Springfield Memorial Gardens, Newborn, GA. Mr. Webb will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM, until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Monday, February 5, 2024, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Josephine V. Webb; sons, Mr. Arthur Lee Webb, Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Steven Barnes (Vicky); daughters, Ms. Brenda Webb, Ms. Linda Webb, Ms. Shemeka Webb, and Mrs. Stephanie Denise Griffith; ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at his sister-in-law, Octavia Ross's residence at 10:00 AM. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"



