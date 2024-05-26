Obituaries

Washburn, Ronald

2 hours ago

WASHBURN, Ronald

Ronald "Ron" Washburn, 76, of Atlanta, passed away on May 17, 2024 at Piedmont Hospital. Born on April 1, 1948, in Reidsville, NC, to Numa Glen and Caroline Eugenia Washburn, Ron was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Washburn. Ron honorably served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked for Delta Airlines for 30+ years. His dedication and service were deeply appreciated by all who knew him. He is also survived by his son, Ron "Bif" Washburn and his wife Kris; daughter, Wendy Washburn and her wife, Jennifer; sister, Brenda Hill; sister, Debra Billingsly and her husband, Ken; brother, Ken Washburn and his wife, Vickie; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Alex, Zack, and Kate Washburn, Khloe Weekly, and Kylie Futral. Ron was a kind, humble, and generous man who touched the lives of many. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.




