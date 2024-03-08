Obituaries

Walter, Mary

2 hours ago

WALTER (Lemon), Mary Marvin

Mary Marvin Walter (Lemon), of Sandy Springs, passed away on January 20, 2024. Mary Marvin, born in Roanoke, VA, was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She moved to the Atlanta area in 1978, working in technology before starting her own business in management communication. Mary Marvin was an accomplished artist, working most recently in fused glass and multi-media collages. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Pryst (Theodore); her grandchildren, Libby, Joey and TJ of Chicago, IL; her sisters, Lucy Boyd Edmunds (Hugh Jr.) and Jane Daly; her niece, Armistead Henderer (Peter); and nephew, Hugh Edmunds III (Monica), and their children. Mary Marvin was predeceased by her parents, E. Marvin and Mary Grace Lemon; her former husband, Craig Walter; and former in-laws, Col. Howard and Melverna Walter. She will be missed and mourned by many, especially her chosen bonus family, Ashraf Rahimizadeh (Behnam), Ava and Avaz Nikouee.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 12, 2024, at 10 AM, at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mary Marvin's memory to HIEC's Friends of Music and Arts at 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328, or Weinstein Hospice at 3150 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.

