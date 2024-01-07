WAKEFIELD, Margaret Halloran "Peggy"



Peggy Wakefield passed away on December 27, 2023, after a valiant battle against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was surrounded by family at St George Village, Roswell, GA.



Peggy leaves her spouse, John "Jack" Wakefield; and their children: Joe Wakefield, Meg Valz (Fred), Michael Wakefield (Gayla), and Marti Kenworthy (Owen). She was also a proud grandmother to Jack and Robert Wakefield; Maggie Valz Petersen (Michael), Emily and Max Valz; Chase, Caroline and Mikey Wakefield; and Katherine and Connor Kenworthy. Peggy and Jack were married on December 27, 1958, exactly 65 years before her death.



Preceding her in death were her father and mother, James and Anne Moore Halloran; her aunts, Martha and Mary Halloran, Margaret Kinnucan; and her uncles, John and Edward Halloran.



Peggy was the matriarch of her family and held her Catholic faith close to her heart. She was fun loving and known for her caregiving nature.



Peggy attended Christ the King Elementary and St. Bernard Academy in Nashville. She earned a B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.



Peggy taught in the Nashville public schools. She volunteered in the St Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary in Atlanta for 32 years and served as its president.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on January 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers please consider the following organizations: CUREPSP (www.psp.org/donate); St. Jude Research Hospital (www.stjude.org); Mercy Care (424 Decatur St, SE, Atlanta, GA 30312) (mercyatlanta.org/foundation).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com