Vorvolakos, John

John Vorvolakos, age 90, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Tucker, and her husband Richard. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Alexandra Marshall and her husband Andrew, and Sophia Tucker.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Skandalakis Vorvolakos.



He was born in Marathea, Greece and arrived at Ellis Island where he settled in New York. The family later moved to Atlanta so they could be closer to Georgia's family. Together John and Georgia worked side by side owning and operating beauty salons including "John's Land of Beauty" in the Peachtree Battle area and "Madamoiselle" in Atlanta.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to AHEPA College Scholarship Fund c/o the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation 2500 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329.





