TUSSING, Timothy Charles



Tim Tussing, loving husband, travel companion and best friend, died suddenly Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Timothy Charles Tussing was 76 years old.



Tim was born in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of Raymond and Gloria Bourne Tussing. He was a retired employee of AT&T, where he was a project manager. He met Frank Rizzo, who would become his husband, in Buffalo in 1982. Tim and Frank were together for close to 42 years, the last eight legally married.



Tim and Frank lived in Stone Mountain, GA, since 1990. Their hobbies included collecting Disney figures, their pet cats, and traveling, including taking river and ocean cruises abroad. Tim liked cooking holiday meals and was an avid amateur gardener. He is survived by his husband.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com