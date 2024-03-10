TURNER, Michael Keith



Michael Keith Turner, 60, passed away after a sudden, and brief, illness on February 27, 2024. Michael was born on August 29, 1963 in Eutaw, Alabama.



At a young age, Mike moved with his family to Toledo, Ohio, where he graduated from the former DeVilbiss High School as an avid athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football; and the University of Toledo, where he obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. While at UT, Mike began his career at United Parcel Service. He remained there for over 34 years, holding various positions, and retiring as VP of Sales and Logistics. After retiring, he began a second career with GXO Logistics, as VP of Global Strategic Accounts.



Mike was known as a devoted lover of Christ, a beloved husband, and a loving father. He was a servant leader and friend, and led by example in his mentoring of colleagues, husbands, and fathers. Mike was a true man of God. He loved being with his "brothers" whether playing/watching basketball or studying the Word of God in his multiple Men's groups, and comforting the Homeless.



Throughout his personal life, and professional career, Mike touched countless individuals. He always focused on "People over Process" - embodying his mantra of "Leadership Matters" in all facets of his life.



He was preceded in death by his fathers, Albert Turner, Jr., and Curtis Jones; brother, Derrall L. Turner; special nephew, Vincent J. Parker; mother-in-law, Vernell Hammond Readus; father-in-law, Felix Readus, Jr. He leaves to mourn, and will be deeply missed by, his devoted wife, Janet Readus Turner; sons, Benjamin Michael and Christopher Michael; mother, Eloise Hutchins Turner; sister, Cassandra (Sandy) Parker; brother, Curtis Jones, Jr.; special cousins, Kathy Renee Pines, Padraic Pines, Patricia Jones and Pamela (Andre) Threats; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA, 30076. A Celebration will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Passion City Church, 515 Garson Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, to honor Michael's life and his contributions to our world.



In addition to flowers, donations can be made to StandUp For Kids - Atlanta or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In memory of Michael Keith Turner.



Michael's departure leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will be forever cherished.



