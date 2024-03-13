TRANUM, George Wood



George Wood Tranum, the loving husband of Jeraldine Tranum (maiden name Owen); father of Risa Tranum, Holli Tranum (who predeceased him on February 15, 2016) and Roddy Tranum; and grandfather of Keegan Tranum and Kaden Tranum, passed away on February 28, 2024, at the age of 83. He was born in Cleveland, Mississippi, on October 10, 1940, the son of Harold Wood Tranum and Janie Lou Tranum (maiden name Hebron) and was the younger brother of Mary Ella McCaskey (who predeceased him on December 5, 2022).



All friends, family, students, co-workers, and anyone who would like to celebrate the precious life of George Tranum are invited to attend the Celebration of Life for him in Lawrenceville, Georgia on March 16, 2024 from 1-3 PM. Following the service, the family encourages everyone who attended to come to his son's home from 3-6 PM to have some food (including many of George's favorites) and refreshments and meet further with the family. Please contact his son, Roddy Tranum, at 770-355-1077 if you wish to attend and need the details.





