Tiede, Carolyn

TIEDE (Ingram), Carolyn

Carolyn Ingram Tiede of Marietta, passed away on April 17. She was born June 6, 1937, in Austin, IN, the daughter of the late Leslie and Esther Ingram. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tiede, of Walkerton, IN.

Carolyn graduated from Indiana University. She was a Special Ed Director for the State of Georgia. Carolyn had a deep commitment to the community founding the Heart of Gwinnett Civitan Club, was a founding member of the Duluth Fall Festival, and served as the Presbyterian Women's Director for First Presbyterian Church of Marietta.

Carolyn was also involved in choir, loved gardening, antiquing, traveling, crafting and her many dogs.

Survivors include, Jacquelyn Tiede of Roswell; Julia Tiede Zartman (Randy), and their children, Austin and Jackson (Caitlin Zartman) of Indianapolis, IN; Thomas Tiede and his daughter, Caitlin, of Marietta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, on Friday, May 17, at 2 PM.

