THURMAN, Melissa Jean Jordan "Lisa"



Lisa, age 62, passed away suddenly on March 6, 2024 at her home in Jackson, GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at New Hope Church, 2110 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation from 12:00 PM-12:50 PM.



