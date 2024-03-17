THORNWELL, James Robinson



James Robinson Thornwell died in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 25, two days shy of his 91st birthday. Known affectionately by his family as "Pop Jim", he was born on February 27, 1933, in Atlanta to Jennie Robinson Thornwell and Edward Allison Thornwell, Sr. He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, attended E. Rivers School, the Baylor School in Chattanooga, and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was married to the late Linda Dozier Thornwell for 36 years until her death in 2021. Previously he was married to the late Clare Emerson Thornwell, the mother of his two children. After a career with Georgia Marble Company, Jim spent more and more time in Ponte Vedra where he enjoyed deep-sea fishing and hunting for sharks' teeth on the beach. He is survived by his son, Rembert Marshall Thornwell (Katherine Conrad Thornwell); his daughter, Katherine Thornwell Stautberg (Timothy); his stepson, David Marks Dozier (Terri); his grandchildren, Sarah Dozier Emeric (Dylan), Patrick Dozier (Julia), Ashby Thornwell Zevitas (Mike), James Thornwell II (Jenny), Jack Stautberg, Braden Stautberg, Cole Stautberg and Reid Stautberg; his great-grandchildren, Liam Zevitas, Eli Emeric and Declan Emeric. There will be a private burial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider a gift to the Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, South Carolina.





