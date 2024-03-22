Thompson, Lanze

THOMPSON, Sr., Dr. Lanze Jeffrey



Lanze Jeffrey Thompson, Sr. (62), passed away peacefully at his home in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 14, 2024 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Lanze was born on February 2, 1962 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Anderson Jones, Jr. and the late Michele Thompson. His funeral service will be held at Mount Paran North Church of God, 1700 Allgood Road, Marietta GA 30062 on March 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Followed by the burial at Kennesaw Memorial Park at 1:00 PM, 1306 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta, GA 30064.



