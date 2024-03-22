Obituaries

Thompson, Lanze

1 hour ago

THOMPSON, Sr., Dr. Lanze Jeffrey

Lanze Jeffrey Thompson, Sr. (62), passed away peacefully at his home in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 14, 2024 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Lanze was born on February 2, 1962 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Anderson Jones, Jr. and the late Michele Thompson. His funeral service will be held at Mount Paran North Church of God, 1700 Allgood Road, Marietta GA 30062 on March 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Followed by the burial at Kennesaw Memorial Park at 1:00 PM, 1306 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta, GA 30064.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Legislature reaches agreement to loosen hospital regulations

Credit: AP

Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000

Credit: Arek Socha/Pixabay

2 teen inmates back in custody after hours-long manhunt

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
The Latest

Credit: File

Hall, Clinton
Bright, William
Mann, Robert
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many