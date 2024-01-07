TENENBAUM, Hilda Scott



Hilda Scott Tenenbaum, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and known affectionately by her family as "Poozie," died peacefully on December 24, 2023, at the age of 92.



Hilda is survived by her brother, Joe Scott Jr.; and four children, David Tenenbaum of Sandy Springs, GA, Elena Bennett of Savannah, GA, Elisa Tenenbaum of West Palm Beach, FL, and Karen Ribot (Hugo) of Cartersville, GA. She also is survived by eight grandchildren, Alix Lane (Chris), Molly Bebo (David), Sydney, Max, Sara Beth Ribot and Jeffrey, Joe Joe, and Joanie Tenenbaum; as well as four great-grandchildren.



Born in Randolph County, Alabama to Cora and Joe Scott, Hilda was the third of seven children. She grew up on a farm in LaGrange, Georgia. In the late 1940s she left "the country" to attend Piedmont School of Nursing in the big city of Atlanta. Graduating in 1951 as a Registered Nurse, she worked on medical and surgical wards as well as outpatient surgery at Piedmont Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



It was no surprise that she met her husband of 67 years, Raymond Tenenbaum, M.D., while working in the hospital. She stepped back from nursing to raise four children. Once the children were grown, they moved to Dalton, Georgia, where she returned to surgical recovery nursing at Hamilton Memorial Hospital.



During her time in Dalton, Hilda was actively involved in the community. She was President of the Whitfield-Murray County Medical Auxiliary. She was instrumental in founding the local chapters of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and the AIDS Alliance of Northwest Georgia. Hilda was President of her synagogue, Temple Beth El and a member of Hadassah. Most recently, she was a member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Rome, Georgia.



Hilda was a voracious reader, lifelong avid gardener, bird watcher and Mahjongg maven. She loved being outside, bird watching and working in her prolific garden. Her family regularly enjoyed the abundant bounty of fresh vegetables. She was well known for her green thumb, especially when it came to her beloved daylilies and would regularly win "Yard of the Month" when they lived on Mt. Paran Parkway. Hilda was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.



