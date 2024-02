TATTER, Jr., Charles W.



Charles W. Tatter, Jr., 75, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, passed away on January 13, 2024, from heart related issues. Charles was born on October 18, 1948 to Charles and Jessie Tatter in Chicago, Illinois. www.englishfuneralchapel.com.



